Kuverit (KUV) One Day Volume Hits $369.00

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, Kuverit has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $319,107.85 and approximately $369.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00059318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $508.37 or 0.01127966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00055054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00029974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.95 or 0.05602323 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00019048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00044887 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00031929 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,372,093,925 coins. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

Kuverit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

