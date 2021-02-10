Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KYMR) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on February 17th

Kymera Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:KYMR) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, February 17th. Kymera Therapeutics had issued 8,684,800 shares in its initial public offering on August 21st. The total size of the offering was $173,696,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.87. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,170,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

