Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.50

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.50 and traded as high as $34.87. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at $34.66, with a volume of 189,907 shares trading hands.

LIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

