Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Trading Down 9.2%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) dropped 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.77 and last traded at $40.33. Approximately 1,177,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 443,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.
LAKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $323.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.03.
In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 9,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $287,078.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,135.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 544.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAKE)
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.
