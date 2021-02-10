Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Trading Down 9.2%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) dropped 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.77 and last traded at $40.33. Approximately 1,177,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 443,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.

LAKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $323.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.03.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.61. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $41.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 9,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $287,078.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,135.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 544.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.