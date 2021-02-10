Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 1.4% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $32,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Insiders have sold a total of 38,441 shares of company stock worth $17,982,013 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $528.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,778. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $585.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $512.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.04. The company has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

