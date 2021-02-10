Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Lamb Weston worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 43.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after acquiring an additional 68,966 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LW traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

