Laredo Petroleum (LPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market cap of $399.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 4.72.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 408,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,111.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 305,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $3,638,460.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,558,505 shares of company stock valued at $29,666,674 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

