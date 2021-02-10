Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (LME.V) (CVE:LME) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (LME.V) (CVE:LME)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.19. Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (LME.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 11,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$37.50 million and a P/E ratio of -11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 14.93.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (LME.V) Company Profile (CVE:LME)

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 4,442 hectares of land package covering 6 properties consisting of 20 mining leases totaling 1,178 hectares and 18 mining claims totaling 3,264 hectares located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst Townships to the northeast of the town of Beardmore.

