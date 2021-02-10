Lead Wallet Market Cap Hits $788,558.92 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Lead Wallet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $788,558.92 and approximately $7,432.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00055895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.38 or 0.00282441 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00114659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00077554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00086091 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00202373 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars.

