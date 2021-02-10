Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) rose 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 815,207 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 520,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
The firm has a market cap of $119.62 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter.
About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.
Read More: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.