Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) rose 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 815,207 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 520,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The firm has a market cap of $119.62 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Lee Enterprises by 151.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 126,563 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lee Enterprises by 3.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 43,254 shares during the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

