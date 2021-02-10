Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.77

Shares of Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 527121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.54 million and a P/E ratio of -13.40.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile (CVE:LPS)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

