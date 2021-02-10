LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.96 Million

Equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will announce sales of $35.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.90 million to $36.07 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $30.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $127.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.73 million to $127.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $145.94 million, with estimates ranging from $142.70 million to $147.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

LMAT stock opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $991.27 million, a PE ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.87.

In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $728,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 18,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $744,173.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,838 shares in the company, valued at $113,491.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,911 shares of company stock worth $3,270,287. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,651,000 after purchasing an additional 217,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

