Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FINMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Leonardo stock remained flat at $$3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,941. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $6.44.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

