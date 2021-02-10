Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FINMY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

FINMY stock remained flat at $$3.72 during trading on Wednesday. 8,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. Leonardo has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $6.44.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

