L&F Acquisition (NYSE:LNFA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.23. 60,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 120,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

L&F Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:LNFA)

L&F Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

