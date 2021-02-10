LGL Partners LLC Buys 7,851 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 105.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.8% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $700,435,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $313,368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $104,290,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.57. 280,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,037,414. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $334.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

