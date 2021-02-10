LGL Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

LGL Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,769 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,354 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after acquiring an additional 590,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,597,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,995,000 after acquiring an additional 40,956 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,791,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after buying an additional 289,959 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $117.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,892. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.