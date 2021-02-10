LGL Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

LGL Partners LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $2,677,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 37,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.79, for a total transaction of $19,320,912.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,610,433,133.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,756 shares of company stock worth $194,826,299 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

MA traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717,799. The stock has a market cap of $333.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

