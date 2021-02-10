LGL Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 69,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,123,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,005,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.24. The stock had a trading volume of 45,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,031. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $392.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $378.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.