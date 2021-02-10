LGL Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

LGL Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,055 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.8% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,218,719,000 after purchasing an additional 310,915 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after acquiring an additional 412,015 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,566,000 after acquiring an additional 216,663 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,494,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,990,000 after acquiring an additional 289,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,443,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,506,000 after acquiring an additional 215,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $75.83. 106,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,950,781. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

