LHT (LHT) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $175,154.21 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LHT has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007821 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002276 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009132 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

