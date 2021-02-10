Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.41

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.41 and traded as high as $7.30. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 605,547 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Brock purchased 5,000 shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $567,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 197,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,797 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 43,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 492.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.