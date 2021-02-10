Lightjump Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End on February 17th (OTCMKTS:LJAQU)

Lightjump Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LJAQU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, February 17th. Lightjump Acquisition had issued 12,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

LJAQU opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Lightjump Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

About Lightjump Acquisition

LightJump Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

