Lightning Bitcoin Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $664,904.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00003906 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.48 or 0.00400212 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003466 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.