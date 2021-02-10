Lightstreams (PHT) Market Capitalization Achieves $831,234.16

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $831,234.16 and approximately $3,717.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00059195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $505.69 or 0.01125785 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00054839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00029905 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,488.32 or 0.05539603 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00018992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00045077 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00031760 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

Lightstreams can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.