LikeCoin Price Tops $0.0119 on Top Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $9.98 million and $13,952.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00059735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.40 or 0.01148930 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00055933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00029090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,459.68 or 0.05536888 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00020060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00045098 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00032748 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,016,018,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 838,466,842 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

