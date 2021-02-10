Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Shares Gap Down to $14.75

Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.75, but opened at $12.55. Limbach shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 17,684 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Limbach alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a market cap of $107.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Limbach during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Limbach by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Limbach by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMB)

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls through the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.