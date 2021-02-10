Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Down 6.5%

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) dropped 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 6,024,678 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 5,910,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

LLNW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company has a market cap of $569.37 million, a P/E ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 25,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $100,001.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,765 shares of company stock valued at $554,022. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 5,435.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

