Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Trading Up 16.1%

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)’s share price was up 16.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.43. Approximately 2,965,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,551,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMNL shares. Bloom Burton lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $188.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.03. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Liminal BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

