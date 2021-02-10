Linear Price Tops $0.0811 (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 10th. Linear has a total market cap of $172.02 million and $19.67 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear token can now be purchased for $0.0811 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00060033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $513.40 or 0.01141846 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00056268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00030434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.78 or 0.05579801 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00017710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00045167 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00031953 BTC.

About Linear

LINA is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,120,069,856 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

Linear Token Trading

Linear can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.