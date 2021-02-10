Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Stock Price Down 8%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.57. 1,591,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,110,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00.

Lion Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGHL)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract-for-difference trading, insurance brokerage, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

