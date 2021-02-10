LiquidApps Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,111.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $10.90 million and approximately $9,111.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000109 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001707 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00035695 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,053,776,125 coins and its circulating supply is 706,154,310 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

