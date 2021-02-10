Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0066 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.70 million and $846.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.57 or 0.00377631 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001623 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,682.52 or 1.03351715 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 710,628,825 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.