Litecoin Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $178.62 or 0.00396329 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $11.87 billion and $12.85 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003448 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,457,917 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

