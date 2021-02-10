Lition Trading Down 48.5% Over Last Week (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last week, Lition has traded 48.5% lower against the US dollar. Lition has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $199,182.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition coin can now be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,094.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,742.44 or 0.03863941 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.52 or 0.00398090 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.47 or 0.01085434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.25 or 0.00464017 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.68 or 0.00378487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.02 or 0.00255061 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00022637 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

