LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Shares Up 8.6%

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.82. 2,276,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 1,000,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LiveXLive Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 14,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,610.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,493.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 19,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $55,839.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,255 shares in the company, valued at $55,839.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 101,477 shares of company stock worth $247,877. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 71,237 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 30,082 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after buying an additional 240,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

