Lobstex (LOBS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $713,537.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0761 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $713,537.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,285,739 coins and its circulating supply is 21,285,727 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

