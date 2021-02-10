Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $342.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

