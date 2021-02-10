Locust Walk Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:LWACU) Quiet Period Will Expire on February 17th

Locust Walk Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LWACU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, February 17th. Locust Walk Acquisition had issued 15,300,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $153,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWACU opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Locust Walk Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

Locust Walk Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Locust Walk Acquisition Corp.

