Logicquest Technology (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) Trading Up 125.8%

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Logicquest Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) shot up 125.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.30. 1,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

Logicquest Technology (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Logicquest Technology (OTCMKTS:LOGQ)

Logicquest Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the networking service business, which provided Internet connectivity to corporate clients on a subscription basis in the United States. Logicquest Technology, Inc is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Logicquest Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logicquest Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.