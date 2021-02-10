Logicquest Technology (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) Trading Up 125.8%

Logicquest Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) shot up 125.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.30. 1,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

Logicquest Technology (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Logicquest Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the networking service business, which provided Internet connectivity to corporate clients on a subscription basis in the United States. Logicquest Technology, Inc is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

