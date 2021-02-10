Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lonza Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Shares of Lonza Group stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.27. The company had a trading volume of 69,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,653. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.94. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $68.99. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.