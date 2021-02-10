Loom Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $44.70 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0793 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $76.98 million and approximately $44.70 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00060290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $516.99 or 0.01155393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00055454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.31 or 0.05601181 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00020025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00045128 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00032607 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

