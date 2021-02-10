Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.86 and last traded at $29.51. Approximately 15,168,161 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 10,223,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

RIDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87.

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Julio C. Rodriguez sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,520 shares of company stock worth $10,369,116.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,954,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,053,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $3,787,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,855,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $1,415,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

