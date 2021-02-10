LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $228.42

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $228.42 and traded as high as $242.00. LSL Property Services shares last traded at $242.00, with a volume of 29,335 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £254.48 million and a P/E ratio of 14.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 259.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 228.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32.

LSL Property Services Company Profile (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.