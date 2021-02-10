LTO Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.61 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $84.87 million and $10.61 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00060329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.01 or 0.01155667 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00055790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,491.58 or 0.05591023 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00028151 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00020095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00045062 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00032507 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,316,001 coins and its circulating supply is 274,057,725 coins. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

