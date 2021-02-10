Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,594,212,000 after buying an additional 420,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after buying an additional 579,369 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,373,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $452,327,000 after buying an additional 189,980 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,656,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 665,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $219,160,000 after purchasing an additional 110,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $340.69 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LULU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

