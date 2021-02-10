Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

LUMN traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,480,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,205,568. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.41.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

