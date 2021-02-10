Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $68.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LYFT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $54.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Lyft by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lyft by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,934 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

