Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $70.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LYFT. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $54.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $196,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

