Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LYFT. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

LYFT opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $72,909.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $196,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,916,408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $135,447,000 after purchasing an additional 983,228 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,841,806 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $188,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lyft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,437,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,692,000 after purchasing an additional 117,794 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

